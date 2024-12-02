SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.04 ($4.25) and last traded at €4.12 ($4.33), with a volume of 101624 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.08 ($4.29).

SGL Carbon Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market cap of $503.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

