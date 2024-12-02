Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Drops By 13.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 57,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $137.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

