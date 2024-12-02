Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Declines By 6.8%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Applied Energetics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AERG opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.29. Applied Energetics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
About Applied Energetics
