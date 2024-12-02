Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Declines By 6.8%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AERG opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.29. Applied Energetics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

