Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Expands By 8.2%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 259,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Atour Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1,423.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 218,455 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $23,181,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $5,046,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

