Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Drops By 16.9%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

