Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Grows By 23.0%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 163,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,426. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.