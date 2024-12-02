Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Grows By 23.0%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 163,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,426. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 437,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 77,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 91.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.