Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Grows By 10.1%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,358. Dollar General has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.