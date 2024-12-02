Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Increases By 11.2%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 129,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRX. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 20,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

