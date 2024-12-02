Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Drops By 10.3%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Global Fashion Group Stock Performance
Shares of GLFGF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
About Global Fashion Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Fashion Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.