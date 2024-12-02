Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Drops By 10.3%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

Shares of GLFGF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Monday. Global Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About Global Fashion Group

Featured Stories

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear.

