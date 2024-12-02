Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Declines By 19.8%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Interlink Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interlink Electronics stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Interlink Electronics worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINK opened at $4.94 on Monday. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

