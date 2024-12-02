Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Expands By 19.5%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,970.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IIPZF

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 59,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.