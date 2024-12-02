Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Declines By 9.8%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,608,200 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 11,759,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.
K92 Mining Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.17.
K92 Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.