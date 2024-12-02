Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Declines By 9.8%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,608,200 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 11,759,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.

K92 Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

