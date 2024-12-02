Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Rises By 26.7%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 317,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MHUA opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Meihua International Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) by 249.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618,698 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 9.04% of Meihua International Medical Technologies worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

