Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Grows By 25.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 1,287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.7 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of MTSFF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
