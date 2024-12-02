Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Grows By 25.4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 1,287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MTSFF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

