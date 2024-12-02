Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Increases By 27.1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,990. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Optics stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.30% of Precision Optics worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POCI opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

