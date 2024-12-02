Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Rises By 22.0%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

PRI stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,298. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.82.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Primerica by 85.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 56.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

