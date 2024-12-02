Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Rises By 25.0%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 197,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Xtant Medical stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Monday. 196,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.39. Xtant Medical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $1.50 price objective on Xtant Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XTNT

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 70.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 212,394 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.