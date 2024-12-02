Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Up 27.2% in November

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILO opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Silo Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

