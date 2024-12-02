Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 21.3% in November

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 728,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock remained flat at $21.48 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 45,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,626. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

