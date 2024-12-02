StockNews.com Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Hold

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

TTD opened at $128.55 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.74, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Trade Desk by 175.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 90,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

