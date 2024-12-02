StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.7 %
Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
About Phoenix New Media
