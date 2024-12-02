StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.7 %

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

About Phoenix New Media

Read More

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

