StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 341.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 8,088.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in StoneX Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 57,938 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $103.76 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group Profile

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.