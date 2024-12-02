Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 35,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 55,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.84 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

