Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$10.08 and last traded at C$10.08. Approximately 6,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 44,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 400.00%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 target price on Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.96.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47. The company has a market cap of C$235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.00 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, Director Taylor Gray sold 10,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.81, for a total value of C$108,100.00. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
