Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Update

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home
In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 604,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.96.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
