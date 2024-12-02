Teekay Co. (TK) to Issue — Dividend of $1.00 on December 18th

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

Teekay Stock Performance

Teekay stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.60. Teekay has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.