Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 3,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0944 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF ( NYSEARCA:TXS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 1.02% of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

