Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 3,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0944 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
