The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.17 and last traded at $162.17. 10,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 174,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,906,908.13. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $4,781,935 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

