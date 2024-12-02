The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Short Interest Update

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Intelligent Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 56.78% of Intelligent Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REAI opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

