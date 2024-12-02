Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Thomasville Bancshares’s previous dividend of $1.05.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Thomasville Bancshares stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. Thomasville Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

