TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 333224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after buying an additional 1,546,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

