Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1,501.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,367 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 0.7% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $49,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 199.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 81.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $283.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $197.91 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

