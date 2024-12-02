Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 28,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average volume of 11,392 call options.

ZETA traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,072. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

