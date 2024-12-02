Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,942 Shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

