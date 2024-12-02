Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

