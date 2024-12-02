Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $32.29 on Monday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.