Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,720 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 159.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,158.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 136,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.