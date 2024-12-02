Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,720 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 159.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,158.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 136,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

