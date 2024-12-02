Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,846,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $67.40 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

