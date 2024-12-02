Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.