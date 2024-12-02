True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,375.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,070.37 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,761.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

