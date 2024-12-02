True Wealth Design LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4,242.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial increased their price target on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

