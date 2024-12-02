True Wealth Design LLC Has $36,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2,340.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,320,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,349,000 after buying an additional 652,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,451 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NYSE VRT opened at $127.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

