True Wealth Design LLC Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

