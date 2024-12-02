Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,356. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

