Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,356. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
