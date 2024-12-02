U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.85.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 69.24%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

