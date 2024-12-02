UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,810,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,372,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,297 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,313 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $73,174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,152,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,267 shares during the period.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.
View Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
