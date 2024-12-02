UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $103,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.