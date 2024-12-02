United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $370.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. The trade was a 74.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,227 shares of company stock worth $47,398,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

