Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CEO David M. Kantor Sells 350,000 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899.78. This represents a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban One Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:UONEK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 23,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONEK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

